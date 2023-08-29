Jaguars' Chris Claybrooks Placed on Commissioner Exempt List After Offseason Arrests

James Gilbert/Getty Images

After being arrested twice this offseason, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Claybrooks was arrested in July on a domestic battery charge after being arrested for the same thing in April. He's not allowed to practice or attend games while he's on the Commissioner Exempt List, according to Pelissero.

Per ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Claybrooks entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance earlier this month. In addition to the misdemeanor domestic battery charge, he's also facing a third-degree felony charge of false imprisonment.

The 26-year-old was arrested on July 21 following an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office regarding an alleged altercation on Sept. 22, 2022. The arrest and booking report stated that a woman alleged that he restrained her as she tried to leave their shared Jacksonville residence following an argument.

The woman provided police with video footage in which Claybrooks was seen "forcefully grabbing her, moving her from the backyard back into the home and restraining her around the upper body," per DiRocco. His next court appearance for a pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 11.

Claybrooks also faced a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism after he was arrested in Nashville on April 14. He eventually reached a settlement in the case to avoid prosecution.

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Claybrooks appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars last season and recorded 13 total tackles. He's in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jacksonville will play a division game against the Indianapolis Colts to start the 2023 season on Sept. 10.