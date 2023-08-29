X

    Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert Arrested on Burglary Charge for Allegedly Robbing Vape Shop

    Adam WellsAugust 29, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Arik Gilbert #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on with his helmet off prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)
    Paul Abell/Getty Images

    Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested Tuesday on a burglary charge after allegedly robbing a vape shop in Lincoln, Nebraska.

    According to Lincoln police (h/t The Athletic's Mitch Sherman), Gilbert was apprehended around 2 a.m. local time at SJ's Liquor and Vape Shop when he was "carrying a bag that contained $1,672 in vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters."

    Gilbert was cited for felony burglary and was taken into police custody without incident.

