Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert Arrested on Burglary Charge for Allegedly Robbing Vape Shop

Paul Abell/Getty Images

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested Tuesday on a burglary charge after allegedly robbing a vape shop in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to Lincoln police (h/t The Athletic's Mitch Sherman), Gilbert was apprehended around 2 a.m. local time at SJ's Liquor and Vape Shop when he was "carrying a bag that contained $1,672 in vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters."

Gilbert was cited for felony burglary and was taken into police custody without incident.

