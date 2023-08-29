UFC's Dana White Posts Video to IG of Man Kicking His Door; Suspect in Custody

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC President Dana White used the power of social media to help apprehend a suspect who tried to break into his home in May.

According to TMZ, White posted footage of a man kicking his front door multiple times to his Instagram and asked fans for help identifying him. The man ran off after noticing the security system, and a suspect is now in police custody.

"I will [give] 2500 dollars to the first person to let the police know who he is," White wrote in his initial post.

Later on Monday, he posted a caption that read, "Thanks to Law Enforcement in Levant!! Appreciate u guys. They got em. Thanks for everyone that called and helped."

The Penobscot Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ that a suspect is in custody and "everybody is safe."

White, who has been UFC president since 2001, is gearing up for UFC 293 on Sept. 9 in Sydney, Australia. The event is headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against Sean Strickland.

With the UFC quickly approaching its 300th pay-per-view, it will be interesting to see the card White puts together for the milestone event. He recently said he doesn't think former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar will be returning to the Octagon, but a report on Monday said former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is considering a comeback once her commitments with WWE are fulfilled.

UFC 300 is expected to take place sometime in the spring of 2024.