Atlanta HS Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player During Game on Video

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A high school football coach in Atlanta was placed into custody after allegedly hitting one of his players, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Todd Holcomb.

Atlanta News First showed video of the Benjamin E. Mays High School coach getting in the player's face during a timeout in the first quarter and striking him in the stomach. The player briefly doubled over after the blow.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said the coach, who isn't an instructor at Mays High School, will be charged with simple battery and face administrative discipline.

"The safety and well-being of all APS students remains a high priority for the district, and all APS employees are held to the highest standard of conduct and professionalism," the spokesperson said, per Holcomb.

Holcomb noted certain assistants aren't required to teach or have teaching certification in order to coach. The Georgia High School Association only mandates that community coaches perform a training program to gain the necessary approval.