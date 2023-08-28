All In Is AEW's New WrestleMania, Remembering Bray Wyatt, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW All In was always going to be considered a financial success regardless of what the card consisted of, thanks to the 80,000-plus tickets sold for the show in advance. It just so happened to be a highly enjoyable event to boot.

The atmosphere alone inside London's Wembley Stadium made it a must-see spectacle, and with a sequel already announced for August 2024, All Elite Wrestling may have found its version of WrestleMania with All In.

Both WWE and AEW have been firing on all cylinders on pay-per-view throughout the year, and Sunday's show was no exception. The question now becomes whether WWE can keep its streak of strong premium live events alive with Payback this Saturday.

Despite a solid lineup, the build has been clearly lacking since SummerSlam, and it will be WWE's first pay-per-view in many months to not take place inside a stadium or on international soil.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss Payback's potential, how the Adam Cole and MJF storyline has only scratched the surface, remembering Bray Wyatt, and more.