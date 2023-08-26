The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 225

0 of 5

Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Punches, kicks and tap-outs? First thing in the morning?

Sign us up.

The B/R combat team was at work prior to the east coast sunrise Saturday morning thanks to the UFC's trip across the globe to produce a Fight Night show from Southeast Asia.

Ex-featherweight champion Max Holloway hasn't lost a non-title fight in 10 full years and he's in the main-event slot at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, where he'll meet 36-year-old veteran Chan Sung Jung, who fights as the "Korean Zombie."

Holloway has won 12 straight fights in non-championship settings since a decision loss to Conor McGregor in August 2013. He won a belt in 2016 and reigned for more than three years before dropping it to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in 2019.

Zombie, meanwhile, hasn't fought since losing his own bout with Volkanovki 16 months ago at UFC 273 and he's 4-3 in seven overall outings since a title loss to Jose Aldo in 2013.

The preliminary show got underway at 5 a.m. ET and the main card, which began at 8 a.m., was littered with other interesting names as well, including former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith in the co-main event, unbeaten Japanese bantamweight Rinya Nakamura, and top-five women's flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.

We're on hand to crank out a definitive list of the show's winners and losers in real time, so take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.