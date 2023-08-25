Bray Wyatt's Lasting Impact Goes Far Behind the WWE Ring

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Today, the world mourns the loss of one of the most unique and innovative wrestling characters of the last decade, Bray Wyatt.

It's fair to say there was no one else in the industry like him. In an era where fans know more about backstage happenings and work rate is highly regarded, the three-time world champion dared to be different.

While some see professional wrestling as a combat sport, the 36-year-old saw it as an art form and he prided himself on taking risks. His ambitious approach to sports entertainment made him one of the most provocative and memorable superstars to grace a WWE ring.

Everyone remembers that euphoric moment that initially drew them to wrestling. More to the point, we all can recall that instance when we realized it wasn't real. Even if you continued to watch it, that realization changed the way we viewed our beloved pastime forever.

Wyatt is one of the few individuals who could momentarily transport us back to that time when wrestling was new and make us believe again. He captured the imaginations of viewers all over the world because he embodied his character with such conviction.

When he entered an arena, he transformed the onlookers into an endless sea of fireflies. When he spoke, we all stopped what we were doing and paid attention.

As we consider the legacy he leaves behind, the connection he created with the audience will supersede any of his matches or the usual talking points. He was a once-in-a-lifetime performer and, as of today, he still has the whole world in his hands.

A Tremendous Career Filled With What-Ifs

On Aug. 24, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque announced that Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, unexpectedly passed away.

The news shocked the wrestling world on Thursday night as fans and his peers took to social media to pay tribute to the third-generation star. More importantly, the people who knew him best spoke glowingly about the man behind the enigmatic figure

Straight away, it became abundantly clear how much he meant to so many people. It's still hard to process this revelation because we all thought he would eventually return to the ring later this year.

The 36-year-old made his final appearance for the company during the Feb. 17 episode of SmackDown. Then, he abruptly went on a hiatus ahead of WrestleMania 39, where he was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley.

During that time, Rotunda reportedly struggled with "heart issues" following a bout with COVID-19. After six months, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that he was close to finally getting cleared to return last weekend.

Photo credit: WWE.com

Yes, The Man of 1,000 Truths took his fair share of criticism after the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. However, there was still hope that he could adapt and reinvent himself again.

After all, reinvention was the hallmark of his storied career. As cliche as it sounds, he bet on himself many times and his loyal fans would always go along for the ride.

Nobody's favorite member of The Nexus went to NXT and reemerged as The Eater of Worlds. The Wyatt Family and his spellbinding promos and unequivocal presence elevated him into a star who had the potential to lead the pack.

When that run ran its course, he flipped the world on its head again with the introduction of The Fiend and The Firefly Fun House. After WWE released him in 2021, he had us all chasing a white rabbit ahead of an awe-inspiring return at Extreme Rules last year.

Despite all the talk of what-ifs or poor booking decisions, you just couldn't count him out because he would always find a way to draw us in again. Even if it would take some time, we expected him to prove all his detractors wrong again, and that's what makes this such a tough pill to swallow.

Wyatt overcame many rejections and obstacles and came out the other side as a larger-than-life character. It just seems so cruel for his career to end on this note and leave us with even more questions about what could've been.

An Indelible Legacy That Transcends The Sport

Nevertheless, Rotunda unquestionably left his mark on the industry over 14 years. Championship wins and five-star matches will never define him or the lasting impact he had on all of us.

His true gift to pro wrestling was the way he made you feel. It's the infectious spirit of defiance that welled up inside of us when we heard the Miss Teacher Lady promo for the first time or the pride longtime fans felt as he cut his first promo as WWE champion in 2017.

It's the child-like stupefaction that The Fiend's debut elicited and the laugh-out-loud moments the absurdity of his work created. His self-deprecating humor and winks and nods in the Firefly Fun House segments brought us in on the joke like so many modern fans crave.

He garnered intense reactions from his loudest critics and his most staunch defenders. That's the mark of greatness. Whether you loved him or hated him, he made you feel something, and you'll never forget that.

Moreover, Rotunda showed us it was possible to chase your dreams without conforming to anyone's aesthetics or following someone else's blueprint. That's a universal message that transcends wrestling and will ultimately outlive any of his achievements in the ring.