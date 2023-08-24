Report: Luis Rubiales Plans to Resign as RFEF President After Kissing Jenni Hermoso

Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

After facing a review by FIFA's disciplinary committee for his unsolicited kiss of Spain player Jenni Hermoso, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales is reportedly set to step down.

According to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, Rubiales plans to resign on Friday after his "position had grown increasingly untenable" following his actions while celebrating Spain's win over England in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

