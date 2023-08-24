X

    Report: Luis Rubiales Plans to Resign as RFEF President After Kissing Jenni Hermoso

    Doric SamAugust 24, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 22: Luis Rubiales attends a reception hosted by Pedro Sanchez, First Minister of Spain (not pictured) for the players and staff of the Spain women's national football team after they won the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at Palacio de la Moncloa on August 22, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images)
    Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

    After facing a review by FIFA's disciplinary committee for his unsolicited kiss of Spain player Jenni Hermoso, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales is reportedly set to step down.

    According to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, Rubiales plans to resign on Friday after his "position had grown increasingly untenable" following his actions while celebrating Spain's win over England in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

