Vikings' Jordan Addison Pleads Guilty to Speeding Charge After Driving 140 MPH

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has reached a plea deal stemming from a citation he received for driving 140 miles per hour in the early morning hours on July 20.

Per the agreement filed with Ramsey County District Court (h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert), Addison pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge and agreed to agreed to pay $686 in fines and fees.

Seifert noted the plea deal will be presented to Judge Maria Mitchell for approval at a hearing on Sept. 19.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed last month to NFL.com that Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving when he was pulled over for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to Seifert, the reckless driving charge will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Per a copy of the citation obtained by the Associated Press, Addison told the state trooper he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence.

Speaking to reporters from Vikings training camp on July 26, Addison apologized for the situation:

"I take full responsibility and full ownership of my actions last week. It's never a good thing when (Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell) or (Vikings GM) Kewsi (Adofo-Mensah) gotta answer questions or address questions about me off the field, so I just want to apologize to everyone for that."

Addison is expected to play a significant role for the Vikings this season. He will likely be the starting wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old played three seasons in college, including two at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC in 2022.

Addison was the Trojans' leading receiver with 59 receptions, 875 yards and eight touchdowns to help Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy.