Browns QB Kellen Mond Waived amid Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Strong Preseason

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have made a decision on their No. 3 quarterback after an impressive preseason showing from a rookie.

The team announced on Thursday that Kellen Mond has been waived, elevating rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind starter Deshaun Watson and veteran backup Joshua Dobbs.

A third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Mond was picked up off waivers by the Browns in August of last year. He didn't appear in a game for Cleveland during the 2022 season.

Mond played in all three of the Browns' preseason games this summer and threw for 297 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 58.2 percent of his passes.

Thompson-Robinson was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft out of UCLA and he's quickly impressed with his poise and athleticism. The 23-year-old has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He helped lead Cleveland to a comeback win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.

The Browns are hoping to get a full season out of Watson, who served an 11-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after he was accused by over two dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal after trading three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to acquire him.

With Mond no longer on the roster, it's likely that Thompson-Robinson will see a bulk of the action in the Browns' preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.