Rhea Ripley Beats Raquel Rodriguez to Retain WWE Women's World Title at Payback 2023

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE Women's World Championship at Payback on Saturday.

Ripley hit Rodriguez with a Riptide for the win. Prior to the pin, Rodriguez hit an interfering Dom Mysterio with a powerslam.

Ripley was ready in waiting, though, and later hit her finisher to retain her title.

For nearly two months, Ripley and Rodriguez have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry, stemming from Rhea essentially costing Raquel and Liv Morgan the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Prior to a title defense against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in July, Rodriguez and Morgan were attacked by Ripley. Raquel suffered a knee injury, and it led directly to Green and Deville winning the championships.

With Ripley on the shelf due to a knee ailment, Ripley focused her attention on Morgan and sent her to the injured list as well by trapping her arm inside a steel chair and stomping on it.

Despite not being cleared for in-ring competition, a furious Rodriguez tried to get revenge on Ripley in the weeks that followed, leading to multiple brawls between them.

A couple of weeks ago on Raw, Raquel emerged following a match between Ripley and Candice LeRae. She limped out on a crutch, but it was a ruse, as she tossed it away and took the fight to Rhea.

Rodriguez revealed that she was officially cleared to wrestle again and a title match between Raquel and Ripley was booked for Payback.

While Ripley and Rodriguez are close friends in real life, they have had their fair share of intense in-ring battles against each other, dating back to their time together in NXT.

Both Rhea and Raquel were NXT women's champions, but individual success from NXT to the main roster translated more quickly for Ripley, who has been the dominant force in the women's division.

Rodriguez is a multi-time tag team champion, however, Payback represented one of her first major opportunities to win singles gold on the main roster.

Raquel became one of the first women to match Rhea's strength and physicality at Payback, but Ripley still found a way to continue her run as WWE women's world champion.

