Cowboys' Sam Williams Arrested on Controlled Substance, Weapons Charges

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hill noted the possession charge is a low-level state felony in Texas and the weapons charge is a misdemeanor.

Williams' arrest in Frisco, Texas, came a day after the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He suited up for the contest and had two tackles and one sack.

Per Hill, the Cowboys were aware of the 24-year-old's arrest but declined to comment on the matter.

Williams is approaching his second season with Dallas, which selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and posted 22 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries, finishing fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

One of Williams' absences last year came after he was involved in a car crash on Dec. 22. He was cited for reckless driving, and Plano police subsequently said he was traveling as fast as 98 mph in a 55 mph shortly before to the crash. An eyewitness had called 911 to say he was "speeding, running a red light and weaving between lanes."

During his college career, Williams was suspended by Ole Miss ahead of the 2020 season after he was charged with sexual battery. He was reinstated to the team in September 2020 after the charges were dropped.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters the Cowboys "thoroughly" investigated Williams before the draft and felt comfortable taking him based on their research.

Hill noted Williams is now potentially subject to punishment under the NFL's personal conduct policy following his recent arrest.