Saints' Marcus Maye Accepts Plea Deal, Gets 6 Months' Probation in 2021 DUI Case

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has accepted a plea deal in his case stemming from a 2021 charge of driving under the influence and received six months' probation.

According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Maye also had his driver's license suspended as part of the deal and he received 50 hours of community service. His probation will end and his license will be restored on Feb. 21, 2024.

"Mr. Maye's legal saga has come to a conclusion today and he looks forward to focusing on football," his attorney Eric Schwartzreich told Terrell on Monday.

Maye was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after he allegedly crashed into the rear of another car on the Florida Turnpike. He initially faced charges of driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of the crash. He had initially pleaded not guilty before changing it to no contest earlier this month.

The 30-year-old remains the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the driver of the car. The lawsuit was filed in June 2021 and seeks over $30,000 for neck and back injuries.

Maye also was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, following an alleged road rage incident in Metairie, Louisiana, in which he was accused of aggravated assault with a firearm. However, the Jefferson Parish district attorney's office later refused charges in March due to a lack of evidence.

A seven-year veteran, Maye is entering his second season with the Saints after signing with the team last year. He started 10 games in 2022 and is projected to be a full-time starter this season.