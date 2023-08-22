Dolphins' Xavien Howard Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Videos

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed he filmed her having sex with him without her consent and then sent the sex tape to at least one other person.

TMZ Sports reported Howard is seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out on both procedural grounds and because the woman contacted him seeking "presumably millions of dollars" before filing the suit.

"Her anonymous lawsuit is not compliant with the Florida Rules of Civil Procedure, wildly at odds with due process, and further creates the practical problem of one-sidedly prejudicing the public and potential jury pool," Howard's attorney, Brad Sohn, wrote.

The woman is identified only as "Jane Doe" in court filings.

She sued Howard in May, claiming multiple women reached out to her saying the Dolphins corner was sending videos and pictures of the two together, per TMZ Sports. According to her lawsuit, she sent Howard a cease-and-desist letter last October but was contacted in April 2023 by another woman, saying Howard had sent material to her as well.

Howard has denied the claims, with Sohn saying the allegations will be "fought against aggressively," per TMZ Sports.

The Pro Bowler was previously the subject of another lawsuit, which alleged he gave a woman genital herpes without previously disclosing the condition, according to TMZ Sports.