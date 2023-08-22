X

    Report: Terry McLaurin Diagnosed with Toe Sprain, Commanders WR to Have MRI on Injury

    Mike Chiari, Featured Columnist IV, August 22, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly suffered a sprained toe during the team's 29-28 preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McLaurin will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, but early indications are that it is "not thought to be overly serious."

    McLaurin played nearly the entire first half Monday, recording three receptions for 39 yards, but he exited late in the second quarter after making a catch over the middle.

    He did not return to the game, and Josina Anderson of CBS Sports later reported that X-rays on McLaurin's toe were negative.

