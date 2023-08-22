Antonio Brown Arrest Ordered by Judge over Missed Child Support Payment

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida police have been ordered to arrest former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown due to a missed child support payment.

Per Miami-Dade County court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, a judge ruled Brown's arrest on Aug. 9 for missing a $15,000 payment to Wiltrice Jackson.

Jackson is Brown's ex-girlfriend and mother of one of his daughters.

The documents did note he can avoid being arrested if he makes the payment plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.

This is the second time in four months Brown has been facing an arrest for missing a child support payment to Jackson. He previously paid $30,000 plus fees after a judge issued the order for his arrest on April 14.

It's also the latest in a long line of legal issues for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

In February 2019, Megan Guza of TribLive.com cited a Florida police report that said Brown allegedly pushed Jackson to the ground stemming from an argument when she asked him to give her the money for their daughter's hair appointment.

Jackson declined to press charges and Brown wasn't arrested or charged in the alleged incident.

The Tampa Police Department attempted to serve Brown with an arrest warrant in December after he was accused of domestic violence by an ex-fiancée.

Brown has been out of the NFL since January 2022. He was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a Week 17 win over the New York Jets for taking off his jersey, pads and shirt and waving to the crowd while walking to the locker room.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL in March, but seemed to retract his decision the following month by writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he was "excited to return to the NFL this year" and posted a picture of himself in a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

The Ravens never signed Brown, nor was there ever any indication they were interested in him.