Report: Iowa State's Jirehl Brock Leaves Team After RB Was Charged in Gambling Probe

Iowa State will be without its leading rusher from last year after he was charged in the state's gambling probe.

According to Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports, Jirehl Brock voluntarily left the Cyclones after being accused of making more than 1,300 bets on FanDuel, including four wagers on Iowa State football games he played in and 13 additional Iowa State basketball games. If he's found to have bet on his own games, the fifth-year senior could permanently lose his college eligibility.

As part of the investigation into sports betting by student-athletes, Brock was charged with tampering of records by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Brock is one of five Iowa State football players charged in the gambling probe, joining quarterback Hunter Dekkers, tight end DeShawn Hanika, offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg and former defensive tackle Isaiah Lee, who already left the team. Dekkers, Hanika and Remsburg have not participated in fall practice amid the probe. All the players charged were "projected to be major contributors," per Jeyarajah.

Ranked as 4-star prospect in the class of 2019 in 247Sports' composite, Brock was the third-best recruit in Iowa State program history. He spent his first three seasons as the primary backup to Breece Hall, who now plays in the NFL with the New York Jets.

In his first year as the starter, Brock rushed for 445 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries while being limited by injuries. With him struggling to stay on the field, the Cyclones ranked last in yards and scoring offense on their way to a 4-8 finish to the 2022 season.

After losing Brock, Iowa State is left to rely on returning running backs Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton, who combined for 509 yards on 3.8 yards per carry last year. Stanford transfer Arlen Harris is also likely to see an increased role. Freshmen Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III will add depth if they see the field this year.

The Cyclones will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Northern Iowa.