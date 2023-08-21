Manchester United: Mason Greenwood Agrees to Part Ways After Having Charges Dropped

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United announced Monday they mutually agreed to work toward ending Mason Greenwood's tenure at the club.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United," United said. "It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

In February, prosecutors dropped attempted rape and assault charges against Greenwood due to new evidence and "the withdrawal of key witnesses."

The 21-year-old continued to deny the allegations in connection to the charges in a statement confirming his departure from Manchester United:

"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

"I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner. Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me."

There was a large outcry for United to sever ties with Greenwood after photos and audio surfaced on social media that allegedly documented the abuse and sexual assault.



Manchester United said Monday that "the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses in respect of which he was originally charged" following its own investigation.

Still, scrutiny toward Greenwood and the club remained long after his legal case was resolved.

The Athletic's Adam Crafton also reported how Manchester United officials were fully aware of how Greenwood's return would be received. To that end, they "prepared documents outlining the type of images that should be taken of the player during training sessions and planned how manager Erik ten Hag should handle questions during an anticipated media storm."

Per Crafton, United also attempted to gauge how individual outside figures would react to the situation and "divided these people into categories to the effect of 'supportive,' 'open-minded' or 'hostile.'"

Manchester United was poised to experience some pushback from within the club as well. Crafton reported some employees were "ashamed" of the expected return of Greenwood.

"Some staff members have discussed resigning in the event United continue to pursue the plan laid out by [chief executive Richard Arnold], while others have considered coordinated action, with some staff even exploring a strike," the report read.

Greenwood's last appearance for Manchester United came in a 1-0 victory over West Ham in January 2022.

It's unclear whether United is moving to reach a negotiated settlement with Greenwood or will terminate his contract altogether.