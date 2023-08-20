Saints HC: Jimmy Graham Shaken Up But In 'Good Spot' After Arrest, Medical Episode

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Following Jimmy Graham's arrest after suffering what was described as a "likely seizure," New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update on the veteran tight end.

"You won't see him tonight out here. He's still really recovering," Saints coach Dennis Allen said before Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He's still shaken up, but he's actually in a pretty good spot. We're thankful that medically it wasn't more serious than it was. Yeah, I think he's in a good spot. But we're going to rest him tonight."

Graham was taken into custody on Friday after police responded to a call regarding a person acting erratically in Southern California after he was seen walking in traffic. Per TMZ, he was facing two misdemeanor charges of suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer.

The Saints released a statement saying Graham had actually suffered a "medical episode" that caused him to be "disoriented." He underwent further supervision and testing at a medical facility before being released on Saturday.

Graham is back in the NFL after sitting out the 2022 season, and he's reunited with the franchise that selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft. The 36-year-old spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans before also playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He was once considered to be among the top tight ends in the league, earning five career Pro Bowl selections.

The Saints are hoping Graham will help end a two-year skid of missing the playoffs. With new quarterback Derek Carr under center, the team's passing attack is sure to be the focal point of the offense in 2023.