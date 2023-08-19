Saints Confirm Jimmy Graham Arrest, Say Doctor Believes TE Likely Suffered Seizure

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested and taken into custody on two misdemeanor charges on Friday, per TMZ Sports.

Police said they responded to a call regarding a person acting erratically in Southern California and arrested Graham on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance after witnessing him walking in traffic.

The other misdemeanor charge Graham is facing is resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer after he reportedly resisted the initial arrest.

However, the Saints released a statement explaining that the 36-year-old was "disoriented" because of a "medical episode." A doctor who evaluated him at the hospital believes it was a seizure that caused the situation:

Graham and the Saints are in Southern California for joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of Sunday's preseason game.

The NFL is monitoring Hurricane Hilary as it approaches the West Coast but has not made any changes to the scheduled game even though Major League Baseball rescheduled three different games in Southern California that were slated for Sunday.

As for Graham, the 2023 season is set to be his return to the NFL after he sat out the 2022 campaign. He played for New Orleans during his first five seasons in the league from 2010 through 2014.

The tight end has since played for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

New Orleans, which signed Graham to a one-year deal this offseason, is scheduled to begin its regular season on Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.