Video: Dillon Danis Says He Saved WWE's Logan Paul 'from Getting Murdered' in NYC

While Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to square off in a boxing match in October, the former said that he saved his future opponent's life during a previous incident in New York.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast (24-minute mark, h/t Rajneesh Suhas Reddy of Sportskeeda), Danis explained that his feud with Paul almost became particularly ugly during an interaction until he intervened:

"He came over to the table and he was like, 'Can you pinky promise me you're not gonna do anything?' I pinky promised—and I'm on crutches—and I was like, 'yeah, whatever.' We're talking and then that whole s--t happened. He didn't realize who I am in New York or the connections I have, and, like, I stopped him from getting murdered that night. Because they were going to shoot him in the back of the head. And I was like, 'bro, I don't want him to die. Just calm down.' And after that, he has not come back to New York."

Reddy noted that Paul talked about the incident in June 2022 and said that Danis' accomplice pointed a gun at his friend but ultimately nobody was hurt.

Paul and Danis will take their feud to the boxing ring on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

It will be Paul's return to the ring after he lost to KSI in 2019 and faced Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in 2021. Danis has never fought professionally in boxing, but he was in Bellator in 2018 and 2019.

He is also training partners with Conor McGregor.

