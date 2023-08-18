Police Investigating Theft of Sabrina Ionescu's Shoes at Liberty vs. Aces WNBA Game

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The search for Sabrina Ionescu's shoes is officially on.

The New York Liberty guard announced that her signature "Sabrina 1" sneakers had been stolen at an opposing arena earlier in the season. In the aftermath, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it had begun an investigation, according to TMZ Sports.

Ionescu's initial statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, did not name the arena that the theft occurred in. However, the Liberty's previous contest had been in Las Vegas when they took on the Las Vegas Aces in the Commissioner's Cup, which lines up with the announcement from the city's police department.

A spokesman for the LVMPD said that no arrests had been made and that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, as reported by TMZ Sports.

The shoes were debuted in the championship of the Commissioner's Cup, which is an in-season tournament within the WNBA. The Liberty won the tournament after defeating the Aces 82-62, with Ionescu scoring 12 points with eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.

She is a catalyst for a Liberty team that currently leads the Eastern Conference with a 24-7 record. She is averaging 17 points with 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 29 games in 2023. While the loss of the sneakers likely wouldn't put a huge factor in her performance, considering she had just recently worn them, the loss of the shoes is still disappointing, especially given the sentimental value of them.

One pair is defined by it's nod to the Oregon Ducks, her collegiate alma mater. The other pair is in homage to Phil Knight, the chairman emeritus at Nike and a noted supporter and alum of Oregon.

The "Sabrina 1's" are set to release to the public September 1.