Former Bears, Eagles DE Robert Quinn Facing Hit-and-Run, Assault, Fleeing Charges

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is facing multiple charges following an alleged hit-and-run in which he damaged several vehicles, according to Blair Sabol and Kevin Bilodeau of WCSC 5.

The 33-year-old allegedly hit four cars, a gate and a light post in a Summerville, South Carolina, neighborhood before talking to neighbors, one of which he allegedly slapped twice, about the incident and speeding off.

He also allegedly offered to replace the damaged vehicles with new ones.

"He was very belligerent," Lisa Ball said, per Sabol and Bilodeau. "He kept saying 'Oh, don't worry about it, I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new car, let's go to the dealership,' I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice."

Quinn is facing seven charges, including "third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run with property damage, and four counts of leaving the scene after a traffic incident," according to Sabol and Bilodeau.

Quinn turned himself in on Friday morning and was given a $155 personal recognizance bond.

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Quinn in the first round of the 2011 draft out of North Carolina. He spent seven seasons with the franchise and also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins in addition to the Bears and Eagles.

Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2013 All-Pro, spent the 2022 season split between the Bears and Eagles. He posted one sack, 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in 13 games.

He is still a free agent heading into the 2023 season.