Dolphins' Xavien Howard Accused of Filming, Sharing Secret Sexual Videos in Lawsuit

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a lawsuit that alleges he secretly filmed sexual videos and shared them, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

Slater also noted that a woman was arrested for smashing Howard's car with a baseball bat this year.

"This lawsuit is a dead loser," the cornerback's lawyer, Brad Sohn, said. "Period, full stop. We will be seeking dismissal on legal several deficiencies on Monday but in terms of the substance of the case there is just no merit to it."

This isn't the first lawsuit Howard has faced within the past year, as a woman alleged he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.



In March, Sohn released a statement that said, in part, "the anonymous accuser who sued my client for transmitting genital herpes has permanently dropped what we proved was a fabricated lawsuit."

ESPN noted in October 2022 that the woman initially sought a trial by jury and sued him for more than $30,000.

Howard is entering the eighth season of his NFL career. He has been with the Dolphins since they selected him with a second-round pick in the 2016 draft.