    Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland Stretchered Off Field vs. Browns With Neck Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 18, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 06: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (85) participates during Philadelphia Eagles training camp on August 6, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    There was a scary moment during Thursday's preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns.

    Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP noted Philadelphia wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered an injury and was carted away from the field on a stretcher. The Eagles then provided an update and announced it was a neck injury and that Cleveland "has movement in all of his extremities."

    The wide receiver had one catch for four yards during the game.

    Cleveland jumped in an effort to make a catch in the third quarter and landed awkwardly on his head and neck area.

    Players from both teams gathered around and offered well wishes as he was placed on a stretcher.

    Cleveland played collegiately at Florida and was a seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2020. He played the first three seasons of his career for the AFC West team and tallied eight catches for 91 yards in 23 games.

    The Florida product joined the Eagles' practice squad ahead of their playoff run last season, and they signed him to a futures contract after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

    He has been one of the team's bright spots during training camp and finished with five catches for 68 yards in Philadelphia's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

    "I set a goal for myself, to use a Muhammad Ali quote, 'Don't count the days, make the days count,'" Cleveland said when discussing his showing in training camp, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "So every day I've been trying to make the days count, getting better each and every day, working on my weaknesses, and continue to just show up. Show up and make plays."

    Thursday's game figured to be another opportunity for him to make plays this summer, but it took an unfortunate turn when he suffered the injury.