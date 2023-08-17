Tuohy Family Intends to End Michael Oher Conservatorship amid 'Blind Side' Lawsuit

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

On Monday, former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher petitioned a Tennessee court to end the conservatorship he claimed he was tricked into signing with the Tuohy family under the guise of being adopted.

On Thursday, the lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy announced the pair plans to end the conservatorship.



Oher's petition read, in part:

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher. Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

Oher is additionally seeking an injunction that would prevent the Tuohys from profiting off his name, image and likeness, alongside compensatory and punitive damages, which would include his portion of any cut the Tuohys received from The Blind Side motion picture that was based off the story of the family adopting him.

Oher also said he discovered a document, without any memory of ever signing it, that gave away the life rights to his story to Fox.

Sean Tuohy told The Daily Memphian on Monday that the family was "devastated" by the accusations and "didn't make any money off the movie" and instead only made a portion of the profits from the book of the same title.

Marty Singer, the family's attorney, called Oher's allegations "hurtful and absurd," and said he tried to "run this play several times before."

"The Tuohys will always care deeply for Mr. Oher. They are heartbroken over these events," he added. "They desperately hope that he comes to regret his recent decisions, makes different choices in the future and that they someday can be reconciled with him."