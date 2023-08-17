X

    Bengals' Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty of Aggravated Menacing in Road Rage Case

    Erin WalshAugust 17, 2023

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty on an aggravated menacing charge related to a road rage incident from January, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

    Mixon was facing a misdemeanor menacing charge punishable by up to six months jail time and a maximum $1,000 fine.

