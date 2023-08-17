Bengals' Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty of Aggravated Menacing in Road Rage Case

Bengals' Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty of Aggravated Menacing in Road Rage CaseAugust 17, 2023
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty on an aggravated menacing charge related to a road rage incident from January, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
Mixon was facing a misdemeanor menacing charge punishable by up to six months jail time and a maximum $1,000 fine.
