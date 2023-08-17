NFL Rumors: Ronald Darby to Visit with Ravens After Marlon Humphrey's Foot Injury

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Ronald Darby is reportedly visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday as the team looks to replenish its depleted secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Darby's visit came as a result of the team losing star corner Marlon Humphrey to a foot injury. Humphrey is set to undergo foot surgery and does not have a timetable to return, though coach John Harbaugh said it's "not going to be a long-term deal."

Darby, a 2015 second-round pick, has played a full season just one time in his career. He's missed at least five games in a season in five of his eight seasons, including each of the last two.

A torn ACL limited Darby to only five games in 2022, and it's unclear what his health status is 10 months removed from the injury. When Darby has been able to stay on the field, he's been a quality plug-and-play option in the secondary. He's been a starter for 88 of his 89 career appearances, racking up eight career interceptions.

PFF gave Darby an overall grade of 71.1, which would qualify him as a firmly above-average cornerback.

Injuries have rocked the Ravens secondary in camp, calling into question their ability to field an even league-average unit. Humphrey is joined on the injured list by fellow starter Rock Ya-Sin and backups Jalyn Armour-Davis, Arthur Maulet and Damarion Williams, who are dealing with injuries to varying degrees of seriousness.

"There is plenty of short-term concern," Harbaugh said. "We got to look at that, and it starts with the guys you have. We have guys who are ready to play, and we'll see what they can do. And, of course, we're always looking for players, too."

Darby appears to be first on the list of what might be a pretty long group of guys who the Ravens host for visits in the coming days.

William Jackson, Casey Hayward and Bradley Roby are among the other veteran names who could receive a call.