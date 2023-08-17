Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Set for Return, Jameson Williams out with Hamstring Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown should return to practice next week after suffering an ankle injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday.

St. Brown went down in the first play of 7-on-7 drills Wednesday and did not return to practice. Fellow wideout Jameson Williams, who is set to miss the first six games of the 2023 season due to a violation of the league's gambling policy, could miss the remainder of the preseason after suffering a hamstring injury in the same practice.

