Michael Oher Wrote Tuohy Family Was His Legal Conservator in 2011 Book amid Lawsuit

Despite claims from former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher that he found out only a few months ago that the Tuohy family was his legal conservator, a book he co-wrote indicates otherwise.

According to TMZ, an excerpt from Oher's memoir that was co-authored by Don Yaeger and published in 2011, I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness to The Blind Side and Beyond, specifically refers to Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy as his "legal conservators."

"It kind of felt like a formality, as I'd been a part of the family for more than a year at that point. Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my 'legal conservators.' They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents,' but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account. Honestly, I didn't care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren't legally what we already knew was real: We were a family."

On Wednesday, a lawyer hired by the Tuohy family asserted that Oher knew about the conservatorship when his memoir was published.

"This lawsuit, this petition, was built around an alleged fact that Mr. Oher did not know that he was not the adoptive son, but rather there was a conservatorship," Randall Fishman said. "He alleges he just found that out in February of 2023. Fact of the matter is, he wrote a book in 2011. In 2011, he acknowledged in that book on three separate occasions in that book, that there was in fact a conservatorship."

On Monday, ESPN's Michael A. Fletcher reported that Oher was contesting the conservatorship agreement he signed with the Tuohy family in 2004 shortly after he turned 18 years old. The now-37-year-old said he believed he was legally adopted by the Tuohys and he only found out about the conservatorship earlier this year.

In addition to that, Oher alleged the Tuohys "used their power as conservators to strike a deal that paid them and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from an Oscar-winning film that earned more than $300 million," referring to the film adaption of The Blind Side, per Fletcher. Oher said that he did not receive royalties from the film despite the fact that it was based on his life story.

Despite the claims, People's Andrea Mandell reported on Wednesday that the Tuohys only collected around $700,000 in total payouts from the film. A statement from the family's attorney, Marty Singer, said, "Over the years, the Tuohys have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from The Blind Side."

Oher played eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with a first-round pick in 2009.