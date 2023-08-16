Former WVU HC Bob Huggins Enters Diversion Program After Drunk Driving Arrest

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins entered a diversion program in the wake of his June arrest for driving under the influence, according to the Associated Press' John Raby.

John Lynch of WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia, reported Tuesday that Huggins resolved his case by agreeing to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for first-time DUI offenders. In addition to the diversion program, his driver's license was suspended for 60 days. He also had to pay all court costs and will need to complete a 12.5-hour "alcohol highway safety school" class.

Huggins was arrested on June 16 in Pittsburgh. His sport utility vehicle was stopped in the middle of traffic, and one of the tires was almost completely shredded. Officers at the scene said he failed a field sobriety test and registered a .210 on a breathalyzer test.

The arrest happened more than a month after Huggins received a three-game suspension and saw his salary slashed by $1 million for using an anti-gay slur on a Cincinnati-based radio show.

On June 17, Huggins announced he was resigning as the Mountaineers' coach.

His daughter, Jacque, said on Facebook that the Hall of Famer told WVU president Gordon Gee and the university's board he was prepared to enter a rehab program for 60 days before resuming his coaching duties. School administrators allegedly "refused" the offer.

Huggins subsequently contested his resignation in July and claimed he didn't write the statement that was released by West Virginia. His lawyers said the message originated from his wife's email account. The university maintained it followed all of the proper channels regarding his departure and that his resignation was legitimate.

The Mountaineers promoted Josh Eilert to the role of interim head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season.