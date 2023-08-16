Browns' Joel Bitonio Accuses Eagles of Taking 'Cheap Shots' on Deshaun Watson

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio thought the Philadelphia Eagles were a bit too cavalier toward his quarterback, Deshaun Watson, during the teams' recent joint practice.

"You're not supposed to [do] that," he told reporters of one specific instance when Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat knocked the ball out of Watson's hand in the pocket.

"I mean it's just in our practice, you protect the quarterback," Bitonio said. "You don't want to come close to the quarterback, you don't want to take cheap shots, things like that where there might've been a couple of questionable plays both ways today."

Watson will arguably be Cleveland's most important player this season.

The franchise staked its future on the three-time Pro Bowler by acquiring him from the Houston Texans and then giving him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million extension. The Browns had to pay a premium—quite literally—for their longtime futility and failure to find a long-term solution at quarterback.

Watson was limited to six appearances in his first year with the team as he served an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after he was accused of sexual misconduct and assault by over 20 women. Having missed the entire 2021 season as well, he showed some rust by throwing 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Now that Watson will be available starting from Week 1, the Browns are setting expectations accordingly. Anything short of a winning record is bound to be considered a disappointment, and failing to make the postseason might put the status of head coach Kevin Stefanski in jeopardy.

Watson and the Browns open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Before then, they'll get acquainted with the Eagles once again as they head to Philadelphia on Thursday for their third preseason game.