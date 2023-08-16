Ja'Marr Chase Files for Restraining Order, Bengals WR Says Woman Is Harassing Him

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase has filed for an order of protection against a woman he alleges is harassing him, according to TMZ Sports.

Chase said in his filing he and Ambar Hunter were intimate for one night in July 2021. Since then, she has allegedly carried out "calculated and ongoing harassment," going so far as to post his and his mother's phone numbers on social media.

The two-time Pro Bowler contends Hunter describes him as a "deadbeat dad" despite the fact that they don't have a child together and that she "posts photos of another person's child to make it seem like they have a kid," per TMZ Sports.

Chase is also arguing that Hunter has falsely claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, which hasn't been corroborated by any law enforcement agency.

The 2021 first-round pick is approaching his third season in the NFL. He wasted no time in becoming one of the league's most dynamic downfield threats, averaging 18 yards per catch as a rookie.

Through 29 appearances, he has 168 receptions for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Even with up to three more years to run on his rookie deal, Chase is already the subject of speculation when it comes to his next contract. Spotrac projects him to be worth $25.4 million per year, which would be the fourth-highest salary for a wide receiver.