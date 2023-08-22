Rays' Wander Franco Placed on Administrative Leave amid MLB Investigation

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Major League Baseball placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave amid an investigation into social media posts that made allegations about a relationship he had with a minor, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Aug. 13 that the Rays confirmed the league was investigating the situation.

Passan noted on the same day that Franco did not travel with the team to San Francisco for a series against the Giants. Passan then reported on Aug. 14 that the Rays placed the shortstop on the restricted list amid the investigation.

Being on the restricted list meant Franco was no longer on the roster.

Passan noted Tampa Bay continued to pay him even though teams are not required to do so when players are on the restricted list.

Franco did not play in the Rays' Aug. 13 loss to the Cleveland Guardians and left the dugout in the fifth inning. Manager Kevin Cash told reporters: "I'm aware of the speculation, and I'm not going to comment any further on that. The day off was because (it was) a day off."

The Rays also released a statement, which said: "During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Franco has appeared in 112 games this season and is slashing .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

He was an All-Star for the first time in his career and is under contract with the Rays through 2032 with a club option for 2033.