Angel Hernández's Racial Discrimination Lawsuit vs. MLB Rejected by Appeals Court

AP Photo/David Dermer

A federal appeals court unanimously ruled against MLB umpire Angel Hernández as he attempted to reinstate his racial discrimination lawsuit against the league, according to ESPN.com.

Hernández initially filed the suit in July 2017 but lost a summary judgment in 2021. He had argued MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred had passed him over for promotions and playoff duty due to "racial, national origin and/or ethnic considerations." He also contended Joe Torre, who was MLB's chief baseball officer, had a personal grudge against him dating back to Torre's time as a manager.

In his summary judgment in MLB's favor, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said Hernández failed to provide enough evidence to support his case. The judge found seniority and performance ratings helped MLB officials make decisions on umpire assignments, but other merit-based factors were included in the process.

By attempting to have the summary judgment thrown out, Hernández opened the door for MLB to again argue in court why he wasn't getting the duties he thought he had earned.

Per the Associated Press' Ronald Blum, the league said Torre put Hernández on a crew for a 2018 Division Series matchup in the playoffs with the idea of selecting him to work the World Series later that postseason.

However, Hernández had three calls overturned on replay in a single game, which was the first time that had happened since MLB instituted expanded replay in 2014.

"Based on his performance during that Division Series playoff game, Torre was not confident in Hernández's ability to perform effectively on an even more intense stage, and for this reason did not select him for the World Series that season," MLB said, according to Blum.

The league also said the 61-year-old was broadly "quick to eject managers" and "failed to communicate with other umpires on his crew, which has resulted in confusion on the field and unnecessary game delays."

Blum reported in June the federal appeals court was displaying "skepticism" toward Hernández's case.