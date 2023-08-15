X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Sean Tuohy Says He's 'Devastated' by Michael Oher Lawsuit Alleging False Adoption

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Sean Tuohy denied he and his family intended to profit from their conservatorship of former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, which is the subject of a new lawsuit filed by Oher.

    "We're devastated," Tuohy said to the Daily Memphian's Geoff Calkins. "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

    Michael Lewis profiled Oher and the Tuohy family in his book The Blind Side, which was adapted into a feature film. Tuohy told Calkins the family "didn't make any money off the movie" aside from a flat payment of $14,000.

    ESPN's Michael A. Fletcher reported Monday that Oher filed a petition in Tennessee arguing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy "tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators, which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name."

    Oher had been under the impression the Tuohy family legally adopted him rather than becoming his conservators.

    Sean Tuohy Says He's 'Devastated' by Michael Oher Lawsuit Alleging False Adoption
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.