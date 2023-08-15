Sean Tuohy Says He's 'Devastated' by Michael Oher Lawsuit Alleging False Adoption

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sean Tuohy denied he and his family intended to profit from their conservatorship of former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, which is the subject of a new lawsuit filed by Oher.

"We're devastated," Tuohy said to the Daily Memphian's Geoff Calkins. "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

Michael Lewis profiled Oher and the Tuohy family in his book The Blind Side, which was adapted into a feature film. Tuohy told Calkins the family "didn't make any money off the movie" aside from a flat payment of $14,000.

ESPN's Michael A. Fletcher reported Monday that Oher filed a petition in Tennessee arguing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy "tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators, which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name."

Oher had been under the impression the Tuohy family legally adopted him rather than becoming his conservators.

