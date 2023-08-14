3 Former Northwestern Baseball Staffers Allege Retaliation in Lawsuit Against School

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Three former Northwestern baseball coaches have filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois against the university, ex-baseball coach Jim Foster and numerous administrators, per multiple reports.

According to The Athletic, ex-assistant baseball coaches Dusty Napoleon and Jon Strauss and former director of baseball operations Chris Beacom are suing for breach of contract and negligence.

They claim that Foster "bullied and abused them, asked them to violate NCAA rules and denied medical care to certain players," per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

WGN's Eli Ong, Larry Hawley and Judy Wang added more information from the lawsuit:

"The complaint also alleges charges of racism, sexism and egregious tortious conduct, including unwarranted retaliation against these coaches after they reported NCAA violations by Foster to university officials, and seeks compensation in excess of $50,000 for alleged damages," the trio wrote.

Northwestern hired Foster in June 2022 after a successful stint at Army West Point, where he led the Black Knights to four Patriot League titles and NCAA tournament appearances.

The three ex-coaches said they reported Foster's behavior to Northwestern administrators just four months later. Rittenberg provided more information.

"The three plaintiffs alleged they began reporting Foster's behavior to Northwestern administrators in October 2022, filed a formal complaint to human resources on Nov. 30 and reported Foster to the NCAA for potential violations. Their initial complaints included Foster making a disparaging remark about a female team manager and racially insensitive remarks about recruits, discouraging injured players to seek medical attention and displaying 'volatile, unpredictable behavior with frequent blow-ups.'"

According to the lawsuit, the three coaches say they received a letter on Feb. 22 of this year that said the following (h/t Rittenberg): "Coach Foster engaged in bullying and abusive behavior, made an inappropriate comment regarding a female staff member, and spoke negatively about his staff to other staff members."

However, the coaches then claimed they were "forced by Northwestern to become remote special contract workers to receive pay for the remainder of their contracts, but they ultimately lost their positions on the baseball team at Northwestern in June 2023 in a retaliatory move," according to the complaint (via Rittenberg).

The Wildcats went 10-40, including 4-20 in the Big Ten.

On July 10, Jonathan Bullington of the Chicago Tribune brought the allegations to light. As of that day, 15 Northwestern players were in the NCAA transfer portal, according to Avani Kalra of the Daily Northwestern.

Three days later, Northwestern placed Foster on "indefinite suspension," per university president Michael Schill. He will no longer coach the team.

Attorney Chris Esbrook, who is representing the three plaintiffs, made the following statement on the entire matter.

"Northwestern had told these gentlemen what they had said was true," Esbrook said, per Rittenberg. "Northwestern found that Coach Foster engaged in bullying, abusive, racist and sexist behavior. But they didn't suspend Coach Foster, they didn't place him on leave, and they didn't terminate them. What they did was they told these gentlemen and these student-athletes, 'Just deal with it.' Northwestern says it doesn't tolerate conduct in the workplace. That violates its code of conduct. But it did tolerate it and endorsed it."

Beacom also said the following in a press conference alongside Esbrook, per The Athletic.

"We reported Coach Foster's conduct to Northwestern believing that they would do the right thing. Instead, they swept our reports under the rug, putting their staff, student-athletes and reputation at risk. Northwestern stood by coach Foster and got rid of the coaches that blew the whistle on him, and only when the media found out about coach Foster's abuse, did Northwestern choose to do something."

Northwestern has released a statement disputing the allegations, calling them "without merit," via The Athletic.

"The assistant coaches and director of operations received full support from the University, they were paid for their full contracts and, at their request, were allowed to support other areas of our athletic department as needed. Coach Foster has been relieved of his duties. In this instance and others, the athletic director and department acted promptly and handled the complaints in accordance with established University policy and protocols."

The news regarding the baseball team comes amid multiple hazing allegations within multiple sports programs, most notably the football team.