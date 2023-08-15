sBackup NFL Playmakers Most Likely to Blossom in 2023

0 of 8

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Geno Smith's perseverance captured the hearts of many last season as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback went from Russell Wilson's long-time backup to NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

"I can't say it was tough [being a backup] because I have been so blessed," Smith told reporters in December. "Honestly, my tough times would be a dream to someone else.

"I never will look at it as something that was too hard for me or really tough because throughout that time, I was still enjoying my life and still in the NFL."

While the 32-year-old's words ring true, the competitive fire burns in so many professional athletes. Not everything comes easy or early. Some must wait before being placed in starring roles.

A year ago, the following eight skill-position performers got a taste of NFL action, but they weren't predominant starters.

Instead, they're now approaching the 2023 campaign with the potential to be significant contributors based on what was seen last year through this offseason and into training camp. More importantly, each can succeed with greater opportunities.