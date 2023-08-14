Report: Neymar Lands 2-Year Contract with Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal; PSG Get $98.6M

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar will be the newest star to call the Saudi Pro League home after Al-Hilal agreed to a €90 million ($98.6 million) fee with Paris Saint-Germain, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

French newspaper L'Equipe (via the Associated Press) reported the Brazilian star will earn €160 million over two years with Al Hilal.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney reported "Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City turned down a chance to sign to bring the 31-year-old in, primarily due to a huge transfer and similar salary package.

"The only club who were interested were his former side Barcelona, but they only wanted Neymar on loan with an option to buy, and that still required the exit of at least four players to make happen."

For some, the move symbolizes a failure by Neymar to fulfill the massive potential he displayed as a teenager in Brazil and then with Barcelona. The European chapter of his career could be over entirely now that he's off to Saudi Arabia, and he ultimately doesn't have much to show for his time after leaving Barça in August 2017.

The 31-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, but the club failed to lift the Champions League trophy it coveted so desperately. On an individual level, he hasn't finished any higher than third in the Ballon d'Or voting, the most recent of which was in 2017.

Per FBref, Neymar averaged more goals (0.79) and assists (0.46) per 90 minutes at PSG than he did with Barcelona in domestic league fixtures, yet his time in France will likely be viewed by most as a disappointment.

Injuries were a consistent theme for the attacking dynamo, and his general commitment was called into question at times. As Kylian Mbappé became the present and future for Paris Saint-Germain, the relationship between he and Neymar became a running storyline as well.

The general attitude toward Monday's transfer is that Al-Hilal has alleviated a significant headache for PSG.

It may not be a total coincidence the agreement between the clubs materialized at the same time Laurens reported Paris Saint-Germain grew more confident about Mbappé staying in the French capital. Until now, the signs have all pointed to his exit this summer or next.

With Messi and Neymar gone, Mbappé's influence on and off the pitch will only grow, which might suit him and the club just fine.