Saints' Kendre Miller to Undergo MRI After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller has a knee sprain and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday.

Miller suffered the injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had four carries for five years in the 26-24 win.

Allen added that he believes Miller, who suffered the ailment in the third quarter, re-injured the same knee he was rehabbing during the team's offseason program.

The Saints selected Miller in the third round of the 2023 draft out of TCU, where he put together an impressive 2022 campaign, rushing for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games, in addition to catching 16 passes for 116 yards.

If Miller misses any time, it will be a tough blow for the Saints, who are already without Alvin Kamara and Eno Benjamin in the backfield.

Kamara, the team's starting running back, was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 campaign for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from a 2022 battery arrest in Las Vegas.

Benjamin, meanwhile, is out for the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles during a training camp practice.

Jamaal Williams enters the 2023 campaign as the starting running back in New Orleans, and Miller was expected to be his primary backup. However, if Miller is sidelined, the Saints will turn to Kirk Merritt and Ellis Merriweather behind Williams.

The franchise could also sign one of the top running backs still available on the market in Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook or Kareem Hunt, whom they hosted on a visit this week.

The Saints open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.