X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Christian Wood Interested in Possible Heat Contract amid Lakers Buzz

    Adam WellsAugust 12, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - APRIL 5: Christian Wood #35 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 123-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    After spending most of the offseason being connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, Christian Wood might favor going to a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

    Appearing on the Lakers Nation podcast with Trevor Lane, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said Wood is "interested" in the Miami Heat depending on the players involved in a potential trade for Damian Lillard.

    Dru @dru_star

    "Christian Wood, from my understanding, is interested in a potential role in Miami—depending on what players are involved in that [Dame] trade. If they add Nurkić I think that frontcourt is set. If they don't &amp; get rid of Jović, can Wood come in &amp; outplay Love &amp; Bryant"<a href="https://twitter.com/jovanbuha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jovanbuha</a> <a href="https://t.co/tMBvB2Hhpe">pic.twitter.com/tMBvB2Hhpe</a>

    Buha reported early in the offseason Wood was being considered by the Lakers for one of the final spots on their roster after general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters they were looking for another big man whose skill set was different than what Jaxson Hayes brings.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NBA Rumors: Christian Wood Interested in Possible Heat Contract amid Lakers Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon