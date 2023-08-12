NBA Rumors: Christian Wood Interested in Possible Heat Contract amid Lakers Buzz

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After spending most of the offseason being connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, Christian Wood might favor going to a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

Appearing on the Lakers Nation podcast with Trevor Lane, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said Wood is "interested" in the Miami Heat depending on the players involved in a potential trade for Damian Lillard.

Buha reported early in the offseason Wood was being considered by the Lakers for one of the final spots on their roster after general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters they were looking for another big man whose skill set was different than what Jaxson Hayes brings.

