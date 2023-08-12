NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow Expected to Be Ready for Bengals in Week 1 amid Calf Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals start Joe Burrow is reportedly on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season, though Zac Taylor is still being fairly guarded about providing concrete updates on his quarterback's recovery from a calf strain.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said people around the Bengals believe Burrow will be ready for the start of the season:

"People I've talked to do believe that for Week 1, he'll be ready to go. That it would be hard for him to pass that up, that he's trying to prepare himself to play, but Zac Taylor has said it's probably going to be another several weeks. They're taking this really slowly. It would be at least a mild surprise if he played in some of the preseason action, but we'll see if it shakes out or if that calf perks up. It's a calf strain, it's something that he can manage and he's slowly working his way back. Signs are pointing in the right direction. There's no major setback that I'm aware of."

Speaking to reporters after Friday's preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, Taylor simply said "things are good" and Burrow is "progressing as he should."

NFL Network's Bridget Condon posted videos of Burrow on the field before the game without a sleeve on his leg doing some light jogging and throwing the ball.

Burrow suffered the injury during practice on July 27 when he scrambled out of the pocket. The 26-year-old pulled up and started hopping around on his left leg before going down on the field to take pressure off his legs.

Caleb Noe of WCPO-TV showed footage of the injury, as well as Burrow being carted off the field.

Taylor told reporters the next day that Burrow was expected to miss "several weeks," but he would not provide a specific timetable.

A return in Week 1 would mark 45 days from when the injury occurred.

"He's been rehabbing quite a bit," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told reporters about Burrow's recovery after Wednesday's joint practice with the Packers. "He's doing a good job and to have him out at practice is always beneficial. Guys like seeing him too. I think you saw everybody excited to have him out, standing around watching."

Jake Browning, who has been with the Bengals since 2021, got the start on Friday night. He played the entire first half, going 10-of-17 for 95 yards and one interception. Trevor Siemian went 15-of-28 for 121 yards with one interception in the second half.

Burrow hasn't missed a regular-season game with an injury since his rookie season in 2020. He suffered a serious knee injury that included a torn ACL and MCL during a Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.

In the past two seasons, Burrow has led the Bengals to a 22-10 record and back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship Game. He threw for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 starts last season.

The Bengals open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.