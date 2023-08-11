Police: Former NFL DB Fred Smoot Arrested on Misdemeanor Charge in Virginia

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Fred Smoot was arrested Thursday in Virginia on a misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with support obligation, according to TMZ Sports.

Smoot was taken into custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 10:58 a.m. on Thursday and was still behind bars as of Friday morning, according to TMZ Sports. Additional details involving the arrest have not been made available.

Smoot, 44, was selected by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2001 draft out of Mississippi State. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise before joining the Minnesota Vikings for the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

Smoot was involved in the "Love Boat" scandal during his tenure in Minnesota. The defensive back, quarterback Daunte Culpepper, offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, running back Moe Williams and a number of other players are alleged to have engaged in lewd, indecent and disorderly conduct on a party boat in 2005.

While Culpepper was cleared of charges, Smoot, McKinnie and Williams were convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Smoot finished his career in Washington, returning to the franchise to play the 2007-09 seasons.

In 129 games across his nine-year career, Smoot posted 21 interceptions, 85 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 450 tackles.