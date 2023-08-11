Damien Williams, Raiders Agree to Contract; RB Won Super Bowl 54 with Chiefs in 2020

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Veteran running back Damien Williams agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The 31-year-old Williams, who was undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2014, has played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons over eight NFL seasons.

In 2022, Williams appeared in only one game for the Falcons, rushing twice for two yards.

