NHL's Daniel Sprong Accused of Assaulting Former IndyCar Driver Zach Claman Demelo

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong has been accused of assaulting former IndyCar driver Zachary Claman Demelo.

Demelo, 25, alleged in an Instagram story that Sprong assaulted him at a night club during IndyCar's Grand Prix weekend in Detroit, which ran from June 2 through June 4.

Recounting the experience, Demelo said Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against a wall before the two were separated. Sprong then allegedly sucker-punched him in the face after the former IndyCar driver believed the altercation was over.

Demelo said he required "brutal" dental work after the encounter and is still dealing with concussion symptoms.

"I just wanted to bring attention to this situation as no one has the right to act this way especially an athlete of Daniel's caliber," Demelo wrote in the post. "We must hold our self to the highest of standards and for him to do this is beyond disappointing. Due to legal reasons I can't say more at this time."

Sprong, who spent the 2022-23 season with the Seattle Kraken, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Red Wings this offseason. Neither Sprong nor the Red Wings have commented on the alleged altercation.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft and has bounced around the league since making his debut with the franchise during the 2015-16 campaign.

Sprong has also played for the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals. He has tallied 67 goals and 49 assists for 116 points in 268 games across his seven-year career.