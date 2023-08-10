Rory McIlroy Rips Phil Mickelson Over Allegedly Wanting Ryder Cup Bet amid Rumors

Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy did not hold back when asked about his take on Phil Mickelson's gambling controversy.

McIlroy had a quip ready when asked about the excerpt from Mickelson's former gambling partner, Billy Walters, as he referenced the fact that Mickelson will not be on the U.S. roster for the Ryder Cup this fall.

"At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year," McIlroy said, per Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "because he won't be a part of it."

The excerpt claimed that Mickelson had bet an estimated $1 billion over the past three decades. Walters also claimed that Mickelson attempted to place a $400,000 wager on the U.S. to win the 2012 Ryder Cup, which could have been career-threatening.

While Mickelson is technically eligible for the team, he is very unlikely to be picked due to both his performance this year and his polarizing nature as a result of his association with LIV Golf. After starting the Major season with a eight-under finish that put him tied for second at The Masters, he missed the cut at both The U.S. Open and The Open Championship, and he finished tied for 58th in the PGA Championship.

While he won't be on the team this year, his legendary tenure in the event is still notable. He has been involved with every Ryder Cup since 1995, serving as vice captain in 2021.

McIlroy is confirmed to be on the European team at this year's Ryder Cup, which is set to start September 29 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.