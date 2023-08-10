8 More Iowa, Iowa State Football Players Charged in Statewide Gambling Investigation

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Eight more current or former members of the Iowa and Iowa State football programs have been charged in a statewide gambling investigation.

Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock, defensive tackle Isaiah Lee, tight end DeShawn Hanika and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg have been charged with tampering with records as part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's gambling probe, according to Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.

Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson, graduate assistant Owen O'Brien and former Hawkeyes Arland Bruce and Reggie Bracy are also being charged with tampering with records, according to the Des Moines Register.

