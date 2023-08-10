X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    8 More Iowa, Iowa State Football Players Charged in Statewide Gambling Investigation

    Erin WalshAugust 10, 2023

    AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Jirehl Brock #21 of the Iowa State Cyclones rushes for yards in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Baylor Bears won 31-24 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
    David K Purdy/Getty Images

    Eight more current or former members of the Iowa and Iowa State football programs have been charged in a statewide gambling investigation.

    Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock, defensive tackle Isaiah Lee, tight end DeShawn Hanika and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg have been charged with tampering with records as part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's gambling probe, according to Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.

    Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson, graduate assistant Owen O'Brien and former Hawkeyes Arland Bruce and Reggie Bracy are also being charged with tampering with records, according to the Des Moines Register.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    8 More Iowa, Iowa State Football Players Charged in Statewide Gambling Investigation
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon