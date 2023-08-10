Former NFL DB Buster Skrine Arrested on Multiple Charges, Accused of Defrauding Banks

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Buster Skrine was arrested Wednesday in Canada after allegedly defrauding banks across the country of more than $100,000, according to TMZ Sports.

As part of the scheme, the 34-year-old allegedly went into "numerous financial institutions" in the Durham Region—located in the province of Ontario—and identified himself as a former NFL player before proceeding to open bank accounts with fraudulent checks.

Skrine allegedly obtained a portion of the money from those checks illegally before they cleared, according to TMZ Sports. Police said they have "reason to believe" he "pulled similar scams all across Canada," TMZ Sports added.

Skrine has racked up 14 charges, including "fraud and possession of property obtained by crime," per TMZ Sports.

Following an investigation into the allegations, the Georgia native was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday after police learned of his intention to return to the United States.

According to Chris Fox of CTV News Toronto, the investigation into the allegations began last month, though police said the alleged scheme took place from September 2022 through this summer.

Skrine was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2011 draft, and he also played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. He retired from the NFL after the 2021 season.