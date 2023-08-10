Phil Mickelson Allegedly Wagered $1B+; Tried to Bet $400K on His USA Ryder Cup Team

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's never been shy about his love of gambling. Just how not shy he's allegedly been will drop some jaws.

In an excerpt of his upcoming book Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk from publisher The Fire Pit Collective, Billy Waters, a renowned sports gambler and former friend of Mickelson, writes the golfer has bet an estimated $1 billion over the past three decades.

Waters kept tabs on Mickelson's betting during their gambling partnership from 2010 to 2014 and came up with the following figures:

"He bet $110,000 to win $100,000 a total of 1,115 times.

On 858 occasions, he bet $220,000 to win $200,000. (The sum of those 1,973 gross wagers came to more than $311 million.)

In 2011 alone, he made 3,154 bets—an average of nearly nine per day.

On one day in 2011 (June 22), he made forty-three bets on major-league baseball games, resulting in $143,500 in losses.

He made a staggering 7,065 wagers on football, basketball, and baseball."

In the most concerning allegations of the excerpt, Waters alleged Mickelson tried to bet $400,000 on Team USA to win the 2012 Ryder Cup. Waters says he talked Mickelson out of the career-threatening bet attempt, though he wrote it was unclear whether the bet was placed elsewhere.

