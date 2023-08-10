TMZ: Cavaliers' Caris LeVert's Rare $93K Watch Allegedly Stolen, Police Investigating

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Los Angeles police are investigating the alleged theft of a $93,000 watch belonging to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.

TMZ Sports reported someone went into LeVert's bedroom and stole the rare Peugeot watch during an Aug. 1 house party.

No arrests in the case have been made, and it's unclear if police have a suspect. The incident is being investigated as a felony grand theft case.

LeVert, 28, averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, his first full year in Cleveland after coming over via trade from the Indiana Pacers in 2022. The Michigan product signed a two-year, $32 million contract to remain with the Cavs in July.